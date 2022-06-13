Red Arrows dazzle 50,000 fans at Cosford Air Show
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
The red, white and blue superstars of the sky delighted 50,000 aviation fans as the RAF Cosford Air Show returned for the first time in three years.
The RAF Red Arrows performed over the Shropshire air base on Sunday at the first post-Covid event.
From their temporary weekend base at nearby RAF Shawbury, the seven jets emerged shortly after 15:30 BST to form the centrepiece of the afternoon's flying action that also saw fighter jet performances by pilots from France and Belgium.
Red Arrows Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat said: "It's fast, it's dynamic, it's exciting. We do what we do best, which is put on a great show for the crowd."
