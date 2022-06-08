Shrewsbury River Severn safety review launched after deaths
River safety along the Severn is to be reviewed in Shropshire after the recent deaths of two men.
Toby Jones, 31, and 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood died in Shrewsbury in April, while Dan Walker was told he was unlikely to walk again after being pulled from the river.
A report to councillors identified 41 river deaths in the county since 2002.
Shropshire Council's review will consider whether more barriers and CCTV could be introduced.
However, Councillor Dean Carroll said completely fencing off areas would make river rescue very difficult.
An alcohol safety awareness campaign could also form part of the response, as well as educating people of the general dangers associated with the river.
The report said most of the 41 deaths occurred in Shrewsbury.
Many happened at the weekend, and involved younger people, with about three quarters of them male.
Mr Carroll said the review would not have a deadline, but was being treated with urgency.
