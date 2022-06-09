Shropshire summer holiday meals scheme revealed
About 1,500 pupils in Shropshire are expected to benefit from a free food and activities programme over the summer holiday.
Shropshire Council says it will be targeted at pupils aged four to 16 who receive free school meals or who have been referred.
Activities on offer include sports, arts, cooking and forest schools.
The programme is being delivered alongside local schools, voluntary groups and childcare providers.
Some of the holiday sessions also include spaces for children and young people who are not in receipt of free school meals.
It follows a similar Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) scheme over the Easter holiday.
Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for children and education, said 30 organisations would be running 65 programmes across the county over the holidays, delivering more than 665 sessions.
She said most of them would also be accessible to children with special educational needs and disabilities.
The local authority said information and booking details would start arriving in schools from 20 June.
