PC nominated for bravery award after Telford bridge fall
- Published
A police officer who saved the life of a woman on a bridge has been nominated for a bravery award.
West Mercia PC Rachel Paterson was on the scene in Telford as the woman threatened to jump on to a road below.
West Mercia Police Federation said, after a struggle, when the woman slipped, PC Paterson held her legs and ankles to stop her falling.
Sarah Cooper, federation chair, praised her "calmness and bravery".
PC Paterson was assisted by an off-duty officer, who helped get the woman back over the railings to safety.
Her line manager said: "PC Paterson acted on instinct and I truly believe she made a brave decision which saved the life of the member of the public."
She has been nomination for the Police Bravery Awards, to be held in July.
The annual awards, organised by the Police Federation of England and Wales, honour officers in England and Wales who have performed acts of bravery while on or off duty.
Ms Cooper added: "There's no doubt that Rachel's quick-thinking, calmness and bravery saved this woman's life.
"Rachel represents officers across our force area who carry out extraordinarily courageous acts every day to serve and protect the public.
"She is absolutely deserving of the nomination and I am delighted that her bravery has been recognised in this way."
At the awards ceremony, a winner is named in each of the Federation's eight regions as well as an overall national winner.
Also nominated is West Midlands officer Det Con Mark Bates who was off-duty when he tackled a knife-wielding attacker who stabbed a man outside school gates.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk