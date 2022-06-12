Thousands set for RAF Cosford Air Show return
- Published
About 50,000 people are set to attend the RAF Cosford Air Show which is returning after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.
The sell-out event in Shropshire is marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and aiming to "tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty".
The show will be headlined by the Red Arrows.
Organisers said they were looking forward to welcoming people back for "a day of celebration and entertainment".
Visitors include those who had tickets for the cancelled 2020 event and chose to have them carried over.
Group Capt Gareth Bryant, station commander at RAF Cosford, said it was his first air show at the venue as he had been in the role for two years.
"The team are all ready and we are really looking forward to just seeing all the smiles," he said.
"Cosford Air Show's crowd is really well-known across the air show circuit as being the most friendly and most lively crowd.
"It's a well-run plan, we build on the lessons of each year to make sure we give the best possible experience for everybody," he said.
Themed displays will help to tell the story of the Queen's "countless accomplishments".
Achievements in engineering and aviation will be showcased in displays and across the showground, said organisers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk