Man seriously injured after being assaulted in Telford
A man has suffered serious injuries which are "potentially life-changing" in an assault in Telford, said police.
The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after officers were called to an address in Woodside at 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Another man, 31, was arrested and is in police custody.
West Mercia Police wants to hear from anyone with information about the attack or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.
