Shropshire wildlife charity facing 'most difficult year'
- Published
A wildlife charity said it is in need of donations as it faces its "most difficult year so far".
Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Much Wenlock, Shropshire cares for injured wild animals and birds.
It said it is looking for donations of bird food, porridge oats and towels, pillowcases and blankets in good condition.
Manager Fran Hill said it is facing difficulties being "busy" with animal numbers and also "slow" donations.
The charity has been caring for wildlife in the county for around three decades.
Ms Hill said the centre is currently very busy but it has also been receiving fewer donations due to rising cost of living.
She said its food stores are running "very low".
"Our numbers are high, it is because people obviously are struggling themselves," she said.
"Donations have been a little slow and of course that has a knock-on effect."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk