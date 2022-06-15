Telford girl, 5, begins treatment trial ahead of fundraising day
A girl with cancer has embarked on a pioneering treatment trial ahead of a fundraising day to mark her sixth birthday.
Dulcie, from Lawley in Telford, was diagnosed with a stage four neuroblastoma in 2021.
Mum Debra O'Kelly said she had begun the trial in Birmingham after tests showed her cancer has spread.
On Tuesday, people are taking part in a "Wear it Pink for Dulcie" fundraising day for possible further treatment.
The family first noticed Dulcie had a swollen stomach in January last year, but were told by multiple GPs it could be impacted faeces and it was not until November that her cancer was detected.
In March, a 1.2kg (2lb) tumour was removed from her abdomen and she underwent chemotherapy, with scans on Friday showing the results.
"They said the prognosis wasn't good, the spots of cancer had spread - there were more spots and the spots that were looking like they were starting to die had actually more intensified, so the disease was trying to grow back," Mrs O'Kelly said.
"It means she needs to fight little bit harder now."
On Wednesday, Dulcie began the trial which involves two rounds of five days of chemotherapy treatment followed by a 16-day break, with reassessment tests in the second break to show whether the disease has been brought under control.
Despite the situation, Mrs O'Kelly said Dulcie is keeping "positive".
"Even the doctors are impressed with how well she is coping," she said.
The NHS said neuroblastoma affects around 100 children each year in the UK.
The family launched the fundraiser for Dulcie to have a vaccine called Bivalent, which is undergoing trials in the US. They will pursue the pioneering treatment if Dulcie's ongoing treatment is unsuccessful or if she relapses.
Over £65,000 has been raised, and Mrs O'Kelly has said they were "overwhelmed" by the support.
On Dulcie's sixth birthday, schools and businesses are taking part in the fundraiser day to help raise further funds, she said, where everyone who dresses up will donate £1 to the cause.
