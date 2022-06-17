Telford's Station Quarter development plans on show
Multi-million pound plans to rebuild part of Telford's town centre have gone on display.
The first phase of the Station Quarter, which is due to be completed by 2025, will include new homes, a hotel and an enterprise centre.
Telford and Wrekin Council has secured over £200m of match-funding from the private sector to support the project, along with £22.3m from the Towns Fund.
It said the aim was to make the area more accessible.
Public exhibitions are being set up in venues around the town, and visitors are being asked for their feedback on the proposals.
The Station Quarter covers an area between Telford Central railway station and the shopping centre and the council described it as "a site made up of cleared sites which used to be occupied by unsustainable and outdated office buildings".
Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said: "Previously the centre of Telford was a shopping centre and the town park, but now it's a thriving town centre and this next phase of the project will create new homes and new jobs."
