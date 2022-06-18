Wellington disorder: Four held after violence erupts in town
Four men have been arrested after violence erupted in a town, leaving a man stabbed and a busy street closed.
It was reported a man was stabbed at the scene of a crash between two cars and a bus on Holyhead Road, Wellington, in Telford, at 20:00 BST on Friday.
Officers found the injured man before getting reports of more disorder on Market Street.
A man aged 45 is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder and three others are accused of violent disorder.
The stabbed man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
West Mercia Police said the three suspects being questioned on suspicion of violent disorder were 20, 25 and 28.
Det Insp Richard Davies said: "We'd like to reassure the communities of Wellington that we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public.
"However, whilst our investigation is still ongoing, you will see an increased police presence on Market Street and the road will remain closed."
He urged witnesses to come forward.
