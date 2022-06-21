Striking rail staff causing students 'uncertainty'
- Published
A student said striking rail workers were putting uncertainty over those taking exams.
Felix Smithson, of south Shropshire, travels to Hereford Sixth Form College by train every day.
"It doesn't really seem to be very fair to put a load of uncertainty on to us and affect our exams for something which we don't really have any choice over," he said.
The three-day strike is the biggest involving rail workers in 30 years.
The RMT union called the strikes over job cuts, pay and conditions.
Following last-minute talks, the union's leader Mick Lynch said an offer of a 2% pay rise, with the possibility of a further 1%, was "unacceptable", as inflation is far higher.
Principal of the college, Peter Cooper, has called demonstrators "callous and selfish" for stopping trains across the country as students take GCSEs and A levels.
Mr Lynch has apologised for the inconvenience caused to people by the action.
The rail union boss joined the picket outside London's Euston Station after talks to avoid industrial action failed on Monday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk