Overdue library book returned to Shrewsbury after 50 years
A book has been returned to a library in Shropshire more than 50 years after it was borrowed.
Shrewsbury library assistant Marina Rees was given the book - taken out in 1969 - by a man on Monday.
The hardback, titled "One-family housing: Solutions to an urban dilemma", would have cost about £20 in the 1960s.
If the library had fined the man he would have owed £4,156.60 but Ms Rees said "obviously we didn't fine him".
"A man came in and said I have a book to return it's quite overdue," she said.
"When I opened it to scan, I saw no barcode, just a very old ticket dating back to14 May 1969."
The library assistant said she was in shock but she and the man both found it funny.
The man, who now lives in London, told Ms Rees he used to come to Shrewsbury Library as a child and found the book when he was sorting through belongings.
Ms Rees said unfortunately she did not get the man's name as he is no longer on their system.
