Covid loneliness in Craven Arms targeted with gardening group
A gardening group for older people in Shropshire could help tackle post-pandemic loneliness, according to a charity.
Age UK wants to find volunteers, aged 60 or over, to look after an area at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre.
The charity said it had seen a rise in anxiety among older residents after the pandemic, due to fears around Covid.
"We are still struggling with post-pandemic fatigue I think," Annie House from the organisation said.
"A lot of older people might be home alone and I think this is an opportunity for people to volunteer and come along and meet some new people."
The charity said it had seen feelings of loneliness increase among older people during the pandemic which can affect their health and wellbeing.
Volunteers have to live in the Craven Arms area, spare a couple of hours a week, but "you don't have to be a great gardener", Ms House added.
