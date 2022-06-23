Van crashes into Bishop's Castle town square building
- Published
A van crashed and became embedded in a building in a town's market square.
Emergency services were called to Market Square in Bishop's Castle, Shropshire, on Thursday morning.
Pictures taken at the scene show a silver van embedded into a property ornately decorated with a green floral pattern.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been contacted but there had been no need for action. West Mercia Police has been contacted.
