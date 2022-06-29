Shrewsbury Amateur Swim Club callout for members after Covid plunge
A club is calling out for more swimmers after numbers plummeted when pools shut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shrewsbury Amateur Swim Club said a backlog of children waiting to learn to swim meant fewer met the entry requirements, which includes swimming a length unaided, to join the club.
Swim England estimated that 240,000 children had missed out on learning how to swim during the pandemic.
The club has appealed for new members so it can resume normal service.
"We don't run the club to make a profit, but the problem we have at the moment is that there aren't enough swimmers to pay for pool hire and coaches, especially since tariffs have increased," head coach Sam Holland said.
Before the pandemic, the club had about 100 members which is what it estimates it needs to meet its operational costs.
The not-for-profit group, which accepts members up to the age of 21, said it was currently running at a loss due to fewer members and rising costs.
It said it also faced unexpected costs during the 2019 storms, when part of the roof at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, which it uses for training, was ripped off.
Although it was able to provide open water sessions "Zoom land training" and even online cookery classes during the pandemic, Mr Holland said sports such as football were more accessible and had attracted more children.
As it seeks to attract more members, the club has invited anyone interested in improving their swimming to come for a free taster session at the club.
