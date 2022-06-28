Railway footbridge plans near Craven Arms are approved
Plans for a railway footbridge have been approved despite concerns it would be "intrusive on the landscape".
Proposals had been put forward by Network Rail for the bridge north of Newington near Craven Arms, Shropshire.
Ward councillor David Evans objected, saying it was "not suitable" for the area.
But Shropshire Council's southern planning committee gave the scheme the go-ahead.
The report to committee said the bridge would measure about 27 metres (88ft) from west to east, with a height of about 6.2 metres (20ft), and be fabricated from composite materials.
The bridge would connect two public footpaths either side of the Shrewsbury to Hereford railway line, the report added.
Both Wistanstow Parish Council and Craven Arms Town Council had also objected to the scheme, saying it would be a "conspicuous feature in this countryside location" - an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
However, council officers recommended approval as it was "not considered that there is any other location that is more suited to the provision of the footbridge; or that the amenity of the area would be injured due to its design or external appearance".
At a meeting held at Shrewsbury's Shirehall on Tuesday, committee members granted approval to the scheme subject to a programme of archaeological work before construction as the site was "known to hold archaeological interest".
