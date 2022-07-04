Go-slow petrol protest held on M54 motorway
A go-slow protest on the M54 by motorists angry at rising fuel costs led to miles of tailbacks.
A convoy of 20 vehicles went from Telford services to junction one for Featherstone and back again.
It comes as petrol prices hit new record highs every day for the past month, according to the RAC.
One of the organisers, Telford builder Lee Griffin, said it was about "making some noise and making people aware of how disgruntled we are".
Ten miles of queuing traffic was reported westbound following the protest, causing delays of 30 minutes, but returned to normal by 10:00 BST.
The protest was one of a number planned across the country, including on the M6.
Motorists were led from the services from around 07:00 BST.
Highways Agency and police vehicles were following the convoy.
Mr Griffin said the rise in fuel prices was causing problems for businesses "up and down the country".
"We can't just sit back and let this happen and keep having these excessive fuel hikes inflicted upon us added to every other aspect of cost of living that has gone up-and-up over the last few months - it is just becoming unaffordable and unsustainable," he said.
"I think it is going to lead to business closures and poverty."
Mr Griffin said the protest would be a "small inconvenience" to motorists compared to how fuel prices would affect people.
In Stoke-On-Trent, on the A50, one van and three cars staged a protest travelling at 15mph.
Jason Burn, managing director of bus company Copelands Tours, said his business had been "grossly impacted" by fuel costs.
West Midlands Police said it was aware of planned protests.
Frank Bird, National Highways senior network planner, said: "We respect people's right to protest, however we would urge people not to take part because protesting on the strategic road network would be extremely dangerous, not just for the protesters but for people using the roads."
