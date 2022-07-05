Revised proposals for homes and business park in Shropshire
Fresh plans for thousands of homes and a business park on land off the M54 have been revealed.
Bradford Estates wants to build 2,900 homes and "Midlands Tech Park" near junction three for Tong, Shropshire.
Previous plans for a "garden village" on the site were not put in the county's local plan.
Alexander Newport, from the firm, said they wanted to make a "meaningful contribution to the economic and social development of the area".
The tech park would be a large mixed-use employment area, built alongside 2,900 new homes, a medical centre, school, nursery, shops and community buildings.
A "Science and Innovation Campus" is also envisaged.
Bradford Estates said it would use renewable energy and sustainable technologies to become the "first net zero carbon settlements in the UK".
Around 500 hectares of private farmland would also be turned into publicly accessible green space.
In December 2020, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said the previous proposals from Bradford Estates for 3,000 homes, schools and employment land had not been included in the county's local plan, after Shropshire Council said it could not justify the release of the green belt land.
The developer said the latest proposals follow feedback "from a range of different stakeholders over the last three years".
Mr Newport said: "We look forward to continuing to work with local residents, businesses and the council, and are always keen to speak to those who want to find out more about our plans."
The plans are subject to formal allocation as a strategic settlement and planning permission.
