Fresh relief road protest amid Shropshire local plan debate
Fresh protests have been staged against an £80m North West Relief Road.
The road is to be built in 2024, linking northern and western Shrewsbury in Shropshire and will reduce pollution and congestion, the local council said.
But those against the scheme said they were concerned about the environmental impacts.
Protesters gathered at Shrewsbury Town Football Club which is hosting a fortnight-long examination of the county's Local Plan.
During the examination, residents, councils, action groups and developers will have their say on the plan, which suggests over 30,000 houses could be built in the county over the next 16 years.
It includes plans for 1,500 homes between Mytton Oak Road and Hanwood Road in Shrewsbury, 1,050 homes in Tasley plus an expansion of RAF Cosford.
However, proposals for 3,000 homes, schools and employment land put forward by Bradford Estates had not been included, after Shropshire Council ruled it could not justify the release of the green belt land.
Campaigners have gathered outside the venue for the meeting to voice concerns about developments included within the scheme.
Among them are representatives from Better Transport Shrewsbury who are opposed to the North West Relief Road.
Mike Streetly, from the group, said: "What we have got to do is get used to the idea that the things we built now, if they are going to emit carbon, they have got to earn their keep by saving carbon.
"Spending money and CO2 on insulating houses and building cycle paths and things like that, not building new roads that will encourage more driving."
More than 4,000 people have already objected to the plans for the road, citing environmental concerns and fears it will not reduce traffic in the town centre.
A protest against the scheme was held in March close to the site of the road.
The council has called the road a "key priority" and said it had received an offer of funding from the government. It expects to submits a full business case by the end of the year, subject to planning approval.
