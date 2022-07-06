Dyslexia: Wellington woman launches awards for those with condition
A woman who helps others with dyslexia has founded national awards to recognise the achievements of people with the condition.
Known as The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant, Eli Wilkinson, from Wellington, Shropshire, says she has supported more than 2,200 people.
She said The Dyslexia Awards would celebrate those who had excelled in business, the arts and life.
Nominations can be submitted online until 22 July.
The government says more than six million people in the UK are dyslexic, meaning they may have difficulties with reading, writing and spelling.
Ms Wilkinson, who was diagnosed 17 years ago, was given an MBE in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours for her services to dyslexic people.
Ms Wilkinson said of her diagnosis: "Suddenly [it] shone a light on everything - I understood why I did the things I did and even recognised things that I wasn't aware that I did, and could relate it to the dyslexia."
She added the difference earlier support would have made "probably would have been as simple as in the classroom understanding what the homework was; getting it completely". But her experience actually involved going home and taking "my book out ready to go and [thinking] 'I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing'."
The awards - with nine categories for both children and adults - follow a "decade of pestering my friends and family about wanting to run" them, she said.
"It's just about shining a positive light on dyslexics and dyslexia."
