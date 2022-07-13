Cordon in place in Shrewsbury after possible explosive found
- Published
A 100m (328ft) cordon is in place following the discovery of a possible explosive device.
An initial 50m cordon was extended along Copthorne Road in Shrewsbury, after an "unexploded ordnance" was found at a building site, West Mercia Police said.
The force has urged people to avoid the area.
Bomb disposal experts are at the scene, it added, and are due to carry out a controlled explosion.
