Councillor quits over wheelchair access at Newport Town Council
- Published
A councillor says he has been forced to resign from his role, because he cannot attend meetings in his wheelchair.
Nick Garvey, who has multiple sclerosis, said he had been unable to walk to and from a stairlift at Newport Town Council's Guildhall, which dates back to the 16th Century.
Request for meetings to be temporarily moved have been ignored, he said, leaving him no option but to quit.
The council said it was working with Mr Garvey to address the issues.
Mr Garvey said he had missed the last three or four meetings because of the accessibility issues, and believed the council was in breach of the 2010 Equality Act by not following its duty to ensure accessibility for the public.
He lodged a formal complaint two months ago and said the council had talked to him about moving July's meeting, while seeking advice from Telford and Wrekin Council about setting up a disability assessment, but the meeting was still held upstairs at the Grade II* listed building.
"It doesn't seem to be a priority to me. I can't serve the people of Newport if I can't go to meetings," he said.
"It's 2022 - it's total discrimination. There's not even a hearing loop if someone is deaf in the meeting."
He has used a wheelchair on and off since he was elected in 2019, but has needed it more due to his progressive illness. He said he felt the council was "dragging things out" by not acting quickly enough.
'Impediment to participation'
There were other venues in Newport that have better access and were used during the pandemic, but the council has not relocated meetings, he said.
Mr Garvey added he had challenged the council "on a matter of principle that disability should not be an impediment to democratic participation".
"I know it won't make any difference for me... but at least it might make make them do something in the future - I'm not the only person in a wheelchair."
In a statement, the council said it was saddened by Mr Garvey's resignation and thanked him for his commitment to the town.
It said it was taking the issue seriously and continued to look at improvements to the offices by working with an external consultant, and was exploring other venues.
However, it said it needed to ensure arrangements were equally suitable for all councillors and the public to ensure that meetings were compliant.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk