Baschurch fire destroys 60 acres of straw and hedgerows
- Published
A huge fire involving straw, hay and hedgerows has been tackled by dozens of firefighters in Shropshire.
The blaze covered about 60 acres (24 hectares) near Baschurch and crews were called at 15:55 BST on Thursday, the county's fire service said.
It spread rapidly and firefighters worked with farmers to contain it.
Crews spent the night keeping the area damp and turning over the straw and hay.
