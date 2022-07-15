Cost of living: Shropshire food bank offers more ready-to-eat items
A food bank at a Shropshire school says it has had to adapt to provide more food that does not need cooking.
Nikki Morrison, who runs Hadley Learning Community Food Hub, said she was initially puzzled by an upturn in demand for breakfast cereal and milk.
But she said she realised rising energy bills were behind it when a parent told her "I have to think about having my oven on".
And cereal meant meals without "worry about the cost of electricity".
Ms Morrison said: "It just makes me really sad to think that these are decisions that people are having to make."
The hub was created at Hadley Learning Community School in Telford last year to help pupils and their families.
Ms Morrison explained the hub had adapted to offer more ready-to-eat foodstuffs "because if that's what they're going to eat and if that's what they need to eat then we will try to facilitate that".
Simon Harris from Citizens Advice in north Staffordshire says he predicts the problems will go "from bad to worse" as bills continue to rise.
He said his centre had seen "huge numbers" of people asking for help.
"We are looking at astronomical increases in fuel bills, that's putting a huge pressure on people already struggling," he explained.
The current estimates are that an average bill could be between £2,800 and £3,200 a year from October, with a possible further increase in January.
"Although the government is putting a huge amount of money into it, the problem is massive - the question is whether the support will keep up and at the moment, I think we have to say probably not," Mr Harris said.
