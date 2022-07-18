Businesses urged to have their say on rail route from Shrewsbury to Birmingham
Businesses across the Midlands have been urged to have their say about improvements to a rail route between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.
Work on the line linking Shrewsbury, the Black County and Birmingham is expected to improve commutes for workers in those areas.
Midlands Connect plans to submit proposals to the government in the coming weeks.
The survey results will be announced after it closes on 5 September.
The proposals include increasing the speed of trains from 50mph to 90mph and exploring opportunities electrify the route in the future.
Currently trains on the line run at speeds between 70 and 50mph.
There are also plans to increase the frequency of services to London to once every hour.
Midlands Connect senior rail programme manager Tawhida Yaacoub said: "We want to know what the impact could be on businesses, if it could lead to more jobs and growth in the local economy."
