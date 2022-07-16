Rowton: Crews battle wildfire near castle

The fireShropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire destroyed stubble and hay bales on Friday

Dozens of firefighters have battled a large wildfire of stubble and hay bales near a Grade II listed castle.

Twelve fire engines from across Shropshire and Wales were sent to land by Rowton Castle, near Shrewsbury, at about 18:30 BST on Friday.

The blaze was being rapidly spread by wind but crews stopped it from reaching any properties, the fire service said.

No-one was hurt and firefighters remained overnight to keep the area damp.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Twelve fire engines were called to the blaze

