Rowton: Crews battle wildfire near castle
- Published
Dozens of firefighters have battled a large wildfire of stubble and hay bales near a Grade II listed castle.
Twelve fire engines from across Shropshire and Wales were sent to land by Rowton Castle, near Shrewsbury, at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
The blaze was being rapidly spread by wind but crews stopped it from reaching any properties, the fire service said.
No-one was hurt and firefighters remained overnight to keep the area damp.
