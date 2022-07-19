Fish and crayfish rescued from 'dried-up' Shropshire river
- Published
Fish and crayfish have been rescued from a "dried-up" river amid the ongoing heatwave.
Fisheries workers from the Environment Agency worked to save the fish from the depleted River Redlake in Bucknell, Shropshire.
Almost 100 brown trout, Atlantic salmon and an eel were rescued and relocated further downstream, the agency said.
White-clawed crayfish were also moved from a section of the river to Malvern, Worcestershire.
There, it added, it hoped they can breed and "help prevent extinction", it added.
The UK's only native freshwater crayfish, it is listed as endangered on the global International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species.
It is in decline due to the introduction of the invasive, non-native North American signal crayfish, which has brought disease to which the indigenous crayfish has no natural resistance, the Wildlife Trust said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk