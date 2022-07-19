Fish and crayfish rescued from 'dried-up' Shropshire river

White-clawed crayfish are an endangered species

Fish and crayfish have been rescued from a "dried-up" river amid the ongoing heatwave.

Fisheries workers from the Environment Agency worked to save the fish from the depleted River Redlake in Bucknell, Shropshire.

Almost 100 brown trout, Atlantic salmon and an eel were rescued and relocated further downstream, the agency said.

White-clawed crayfish were also moved from a section of the river to Malvern, Worcestershire.

The fish were moved further downstream, the Environment Agency said

There, it added, it hoped they can breed and "help prevent extinction", it added.

The UK's only native freshwater crayfish, it is listed as endangered on the global International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species.

It is in decline due to the introduction of the invasive, non-native North American signal crayfish, which has brought disease to which the indigenous crayfish has no natural resistance, the Wildlife Trust said.

Environment Agency workers have been at the River Redlake

