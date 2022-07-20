Shrewsbury nightclub's Wurlitzer organ must find new home
- Published
A rare Wurlitzer organ kept inside a Shropshire nightclub has to find a new home after the venue announced plans for a revamp.
Shrewsbury's Buttermarket wants to extend its stage and has informed enthusiasts, Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust, the instrument must be removed.
The organ, similar to the one installed in Blackpool Tower, has been based at the club since 1988.
Storage options were being considered, the trust said.
"The owner has done everything he can to keep [it] there," said Edd Hordly from the trust.
"We've looked at options, even moving it, but the cost is tens of thousands of pounds which obviously we can't afford."
He added: "We think we have storage options and we understand it's a business and the owners have been very, very good to us and they've got to ensure they remain successful."
Mr Hordly said the 1936 Wurlitzer Theatre Organ was "quite special" and used to accompany silent films in cinemas.
The trust hopes to find it a permanent home in Shropshire after the removal - at a date yet to be fixed.
It is also hoped a farewell concert will be held at the club to send the organ on its way.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk