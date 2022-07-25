New Telford GP surgery to serve growing demand
- Published
A new medical centre that will serve thousands of people is due to open.
The Shawbirch Medical Centre in Telford will replace the current surgery, which serves 13,000 and is closing after 30 years.
It had been extended twice, but had struggled to keep up with growing demand, the Shawbirch Patient Participation Group (PPG) said.
The practice said a new site was the "only solution" and the building will have more consulting rooms.
The PPG said in recent years, the old practice, on Acorn Way, had been forced to reduce the range of additional services it offered, to allow more GP appointments to be held.
Dr Paul Davies, the partner leading the project said it "would not have coped with the growth in the number of local households particularly with three large housing developments under way or close to starting nearby".
Construction of the new medical centre began in April 2021 and the keys were handed over to staff in July, with the doors due to open on Monday.
The PPG said the new site, which is half a mile away, will offer a "significantly improved patient experience".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk