Cound Brook reaches lowest levels since records began
- Published
A brook in Shropshire has reached its lowest level since records began in 1997, the Environment Agency has said.
It is keeping a close eye on water conditions at Cound Brook near Shrewsbury.
The recent heatwave has had an impact on all of the county's rivers, with the Severn currently being topped up from reservoirs and groundwater.
Experts said climate change may mean more frequent topping up of flows on the river.
Tuesday saw record temperatures of over 40C in some parts of the UK, which was when the lowest level was recorded at Cound.
Rob Davis, a hydrometry and telemetry officer with the Environment Agency, said although the brook was one of its youngest gauging stations, levels are still "very low".
After the floods at the start of the year the weather has been very dry and little rain is forecast for August.
Currently water to top-up the Severn is coming from Welsh reservoirs, and 210,000,000 litres of groundwater from north Shropshire which is being pumped in each day.
Hydrogeologist Kevin Voyce said the groundwater was stored within the land which acts as a "sponge".
He said rising temperatures meant low levels were likely to be an ongoing problem.
"We will see a lot more frequent requirement for topping up flows on the Severn, possibly for longer periods with the hotter weather - so more frequent support," he said.
