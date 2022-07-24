Shropshire man completes e-bike fundraising challenge
- Published
A man has completed his attempt to beat the world record for the greatest distance on an e-bike in 24 hours, while raising money for charity.
Med Evans, from Whixall, Shropshire, took on the challenge at London Road Sports Centre in Shrewsbury.
He began riding around the 400m (1,300ft) track at 10:00 BST on Saturday morning and finished at the same time on Sunday.
Mr Evans, 54, said he felt "slightly broken" after finishing.
A keen sportsman, in recent years Mr Evans has suffered from a damaged back meaning he only has 60% use of his right leg and said he wanted to "challenge himself" through the fundraiser.
Mr Evans had to cycle at least 701 laps of the track to beat the 174.4 mile (280km) record set in 2016 by Prasad Erande in India.
In total, he said, he completed 1,130 laps, equivalent to 280.86 mile (452 km).
His challenge was recorded through CCTV and invigilators working in four-hour shifts and will now be sent to the Guinness World Records team to be verified.
Mr Evans said a crowd of his family and friends were waiting for him as he crossed the finishing line.
"I definitely feel proud," he said.
"I knew I was physically able to do the distance but I did not know how mentally tough I was to be able to keep going."
He was raising money for Hope House Children's Hospice and the Climbing Out charity.
Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser for Hope House added: "Thanks to people like Med who come up with such amazing challenges, local families and their children can receive the care they need when they need it."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk