Shropshire rural care staff hit by rising fuel costs
- Published
A rural domiciliary carer has said that rising fuel costs are one of the reasons for the lack of staff.
Ash Turner works for New Dawn Care in Craven Arms, south Shropshire, and said the mileage she gets back, only just covers her fuel costs.
About 130,000 new care workers are needed each year in the UK just for the social care workforce to cope with current demands, Age UK said.
"I'm now out of pocket for insurance and wear and tear," Ms Turner said.
"Before the fuel crisis, I would have had money left over if I needed my tyres doing," she added.
Ms Turner said she paid about £100 a week to fill up her car and said on her days off, she thinks "can I go to Shrewsbury, can I do this because I need the fuel for work".
As Ms Turner works in a rural area, she said she often has to drive up hills and down country lanes to reach her clients.
"We've got more problems working in a rural place, and there are loads of pot holes," said the carer.
Rachel Wintel, manager at New Dawn Care, said they can only afford to pay 35p a mile.
"This is because currently local authorities aren't able to pay travel time or mileage in the packets of care that we pick up, as providers we pay mileage and we pay travel time," Ms Wintel said.
The lack of social care staff is also affecting the hospitals and ambulance wait times due to hospital staff "not being able to discharge patients who are medically fit to go home or to go into rest and rehabilitation care," MP for south Shropshire and former health minister Philip Dunne said.
Mr Dunne added that NHS bosses said there has been a real challenge to find people to take on care packages.
"If social care staff were paid to travel between appointments, it would be a relatively quick win to encourage people to stay in the social care world," he added.
