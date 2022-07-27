Loose roof panelling forces Shrewsbury swimming pool closure
A leisure centre has had to close its main pool after an inspection found loose roof panelling.
The 33m (108 ft) pool closed at The Quarry Pool in Shrewsbury, while the rest of the centre remains open.
The site of The Quarry leisure centre, which dates to 1864, was last was last refurbished in 1994 and is eventually due to be demolished and rebuilt.
Shropshire Council said the health and safety of customers was of "paramount importance".
The local authority added that "expert rope teams will be called in to assess the area as soon as possible".
