Victim in Shrewsbury murder investigation named
- Published
A man found dead at a house in Shrewsbury has been identified.
Terence Ransley, aged 69, of Sutton Way in the town, was found dead at about 19:30 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about his safety.
His family has asked for privacy, West Mercia Police said.
A 49-year-old man from Shrewsbury, who was detained in Gosport on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.