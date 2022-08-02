Shropshire fire service push for rural on-call firefighters
A fire service has launched an appeal to recruit more on-call firefighters, particularly in rural areas.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's "Find Your Reason" campaign looks for people to help with emergencies including road collisions and flooding.
Residents across the county can apply, but there is a push this year in rural villages such as Prees.
"We have five on-call firefighters in Prees but we'd want ten," said the service's assistant chief fire officer.
Dan Quinn continued: "Ten is our critical number so we can make sure the fire engines can be available."
The service is also pushing for people in Clun, Much Wenlock, Newport, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.
"You could be helping someone in your community on one of the worst days of their life," Mr Quinn said.
Many on-call firefighters have a day job as well, and applicants are paid for the hours they do with the service.
"We are also all about prevention and protection so do many talks in schools," Mr Quinn explained.
The campaign will last two weeks but recruitment takes places all year round. Applicants are required to be over 18 years of age, physically fit and live or work within five minutes of their local fire station.
Mr Quinn added there would be open days and taster events next month.
