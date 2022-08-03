RAF man's 104-mile run for mental health awareness
An RAF corporal who has battled mental health problems is running 104 miles (167km) in two days for charity - and to encourage other men to open up about their issues.
Bruce Brennan, who is based at RAF Cosford in Shropshire, said he had allowed issues to build up until his wife persuaded him to get help.
He said the run on 3 and 4 August was "my way of grabbing your attention".
The money raised will go to the Royal Air Forces Association.
It will be the second long-distance run Corporal Brennan has attempted to raise awareness of the issue, after completing a 76-mile (122km) run in 2021.
Of his mental health difficulties three years ago, he said: "It started with me not talking, and allowing issues to build up, telling myself 'I'm a man, I can deal with it' until I couldn't, and I broke."
He admitted to having "dark thoughts" and moved out of his family home before finally agreeing to go to counselling.
He said it was as if a "weight had been lifted" but recognised "a lot of people have issues and suffer for a long time; many never make it out".
The possibility of his own sons struggling one day, because men "feel like they need to keep going", was something he said he could not stand.
During his 2021 run he said he received messages from people who had struggled in the past including some he did not realise had been struggling.
He said the messages showed him the kind of impact he was making and inspired him to run even further.
"It needs to be made known that no one is alone in their struggles, and that there are outlets and help available for them," he added.
