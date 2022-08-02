Shropshire Council makes new bid for levelling up money
A fresh bid has been made for government "levelling up" cash in Shropshire after the county missed out in 2021.
Shropshire Council complained it had been "overlooked" when three bids for a combined £60m were rejected.
It is now applying for £104m to fund projects in Craven Arms, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.
The council also wants money from the £4.8bn fund to improve public transport in the county.
Ed Potter, councillor responsible for growth and regeneration, said the projects would "stimulate growth" and support business as the county continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
In Shrewsbury, the money would be spent on the regeneration of the Riverside Shopping Centre, which it bought in 2018 along with two other shopping centres for £51m.
It also wants to improve links to the town's railway station.
'The best place'
In Craven Arms the council is planning new roads, a roundabout and a road bridge over the railway line.
While in Oswestry, there are plans for a range of initiatives to improve the appearance of the town
The council's plans to improve public transport involves a replacement for Shrewsbury's park and ride service, with new electric buses and a bookable minibus service for the rest of the county.
When the bid for funding was rejected in February 2021, councillor Potter said: "We feel overlooked, unrecognised, taken for granted and completely undervalued."
He said approval for the new bid would mean "much-needed recognition from the Government that Shropshire really is the best place to live, work and visit."
