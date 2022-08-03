Man critical in hospital after River Severn rescue
- Published
A man is critically ill after being rescued from the River Severn.
West Mercia Police said officers were called to the English Bridge at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday following reports a man had entered the water before getting into difficulty.
Members of the public had initially tried to help the 64-year-old, the force said, before emergency services were able to get him out of the water.
He was taken to hospital where he remains, police added.
