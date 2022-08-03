Man critical in hospital after River Severn rescue

Members of the public initially tried to help the man when he got into difficulty in the water near to the English Bridge in Shrewsbury

A man is critically ill after being rescued from the River Severn.

West Mercia Police said officers were called to the English Bridge at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday following reports a man had entered the water before getting into difficulty.

Members of the public had initially tried to help the 64-year-old, the force said, before emergency services were able to get him out of the water.

He was taken to hospital where he remains, police added.

