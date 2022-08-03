Shropshire wildlife charity issues urgent appeal for food
A wildlife rescue centre in Shropshire has issued an urgent appeal for help feeding animals in its care.
Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Much Wenlock, provides care for sick, injured or orphaned wild animals and birds but food supplies have run "extremely low" it said.
The charity said it needs wet food for cats and kittens as well as for dogs and puppies and dry biscuits.
Scores of people have shown support following an appeal on Facebook.
More than 6,000 animals including hedgehogs, badgers, bats and nestling birds are treated by staff at the rescue centre each year.
Once the animals have fully recovered, the team aim return them to the wild - in most cases, this means back to the area they were found.
The charity is also aiming to raise funds to help with the day-to-day running costs.
