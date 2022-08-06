Soulton Hall: Fresh dig at manor site to find more artefacts
A fresh archaeological dig is under way at an Elizabethan manor following the discovery of a 13th century moat and other historical artefacts.
A team from Dig Ventures is back at Soulton Hall near Wem this weekend.
In July last year the team found a moat bridge and a wall, with the latest attempt seeing members digging into the moat for more evidence.
Landowner Tim Ashton said the discoveries gave fascinating insights into his family's past.
The hall was built in the 16th Century, but experts believe the discovered artefacts - which point to an early English landscape garden - could date back as far as 1250.
A book detailing more information about the discoveries is due out later this year, and it is understood they could make the area of significant historical importance.
Nat Jackson, from Dig Ventures, said: "We're hopefully going to get to the bottom of the moat to find some evidence that will give us a good construction date of the site."
He said the latest dig had already thrown up interesting artefacts, such as part of a medieval shoe.
"It's really quite fun, quite special - you're the first person to hold such items in 700 years," he explained.
Mr Ashton said he was planning to put on an exhibition of the items found at the hall once a museum space had been identified.
