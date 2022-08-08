NHS dentists: Shropshire families spend thousands in wait for care
- Published
Families have reported being forced to spend thousands of pounds for private dental treatment while waiting to see an NHS dentist.
A BBC investigation found that nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients.
The Department of Health said an extra £50m has been made available "to bust the Covid backlogs" and ease pressures.
However one dad from Shropshire said costs left him feeling like there was "no light at the end of the tunnel".
Daniel has been on a waiting list to see his local NHS dentist for more than three years.
He said he had to pay £4,000 for his daughter's braces as the procedure was deemed "cosmetic".
"It has put significant pressure on the family," he said. "You have to go without fundamental things to make sure you get the treatment you need.
"Every penny matters."
After calling a string of NHS dentist practices when she moved to Shropshire with her partner and two children, patient Natalie said "it very quickly became obvious that there weren't any in the whole county".
She said she was told while her daughter was entitled to orthodontic care on the NHS, she would have to pay about £100 for each tooth that needed removal before treatment could begin.
"I've spent at least £3,000 since going private," she said.
She added: "Her teeth are so crooked they are cutting the inside of her mouth so we really wanted to get them done."
Following the BBC's investigation, the British Dental Association said NHS dentistry was at a "tipping point" after a decade of under-investment.
NHS England said it had made changes to dentistry contracts and would support practices to improve access and treat more patients.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk