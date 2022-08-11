Combine harvester fire in field at Soulton Hall grounds
- Published
A fire that spread to a field of straw near an Elizabethan manor house was due to a combine harvester setting alight.
Crews from different Shropshire stations went to the incident at Soulton Hall, near Wem, at 17:23 BST on Wednesday.
Due to the thick black smoke, teams from Wem, Shrewsbury and Prees, had to wear breathing apparatus.
Soulton Hall praised the fire department on social media, saying "thank you for excellent service".
A spokesperson said the hall was operating as normal and it had been a "well-contained incident within the farm".
