Fireworks cancelled at Shrewsbury Flower Show after fire warning issued
- Published
Fireworks have been cancelled at a popular horticultural show for safety reasons, organisers have said.
Thousands of people are expected at the Shrewsbury Flower Show on Friday and Saturday, the first time it has run in three years due to the pandemic.
An amber extreme heat warning is in force for Shropshire until Sunday.
"We've taken very seriously the dry conditions," the show's organisers said in an online message.
Fireworks on both evenings would be cancelled, it added.
'Laser show'
The Met Office has also issued its highest alert for fire severity over the weekend, warning there is an "exceptional" risk of blazes spreading in many places.
The show's chairman had previously said the event had already been hit by the rising cost of marquees and a shortage of labour.
Attendance on Saturday at the Quarry Park event is also expected to be affected by a rail strike by members of the Aslef union.
"There will be entertainment and a laser show, we hope you agree we've done the right thing," said the organisation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk