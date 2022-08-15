Hinstock sisters' fears about 'really dangerous' A41
Two sisters say they feel their family put their lives at risk every time they turn on and off their driveway which is next to a busy A-road.
Victoria and Jasmine Blackwell live by the A41 near Hinstock, Shropshire, and said it was "really dangerous".
The stretch of road, from Cosford to Whitchurch, has seen nearly 200 crashes since 2017, eight fatal, police said.
West Mercia's police and crime commissioner (PCC) said he would look at any need for average speed cameras.
Victoria Blackwell said her partner had been involved in a crash pulling on to her drive when a van had stopped behind him and another car had struck the van.
"Luckily my partner was OK, the two in the van were OK and the lady was quite shaken up," she said.
Her sister Jasmine said she had also seen collisions nearby and speed cameras could be the answer.
'Big obstacle'
"When my parents want to get on and off the drive, it is just really dangerous. There are so many speeding cars," she said.
"I am 16 now and I am going to be coming to drive soon and to learn to drive with such a big obstacle of getting on and off the drive, it is going to be terrifying for me."
Average speed cameras would be a help in the area to reduce collisions, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said.
"You have a lot of HGVs coming down there and it only needs a deviation of a few degrees for a vehicle or a motorcyclist or a cyclist to be hit," he said.
PCC John Campion said making roads safer was one of his key commitments.
He said he had helped get speed cameras installed in Worcestershire along the A449 and was committed to rolling out new schemes in Shropshire.
