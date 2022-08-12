Dunkirk veteran Major John Errington celebrates 104th birthday
The oldest veteran of the Royal Scots regiment, who fought at Dunkirk and spent five years as a prisoner of war, has celebrated his 104th birthday.
Major John Errington, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, fought at the battle of Le Paradis in Northern France in May 1940, helping to delay the German advance.
He is thought to be the last surviving officer commissioned before World War Two.
Family helped him celebrate the occasion.
Brigadier George Lowder, chairman of The Royal Scots Regimental Trustees, said: "John Errington has been a very loyal member of our regiment and has shown exemplary service, especially during the Second World War.
"On behalf of the regiment, we send our warmest congratulations on this special birthday, his 104th."
The regiment said the 1st Battalion The Royal Scots' orders to "stand and fight to the last man", saved the lives of many who successfully evacuated from the beaches of northern France.
The major served with the Battalion's French liaison officer, Captain Michel Martell, a family member of the Martell Cognac Company.
He recently received a special bottle of cognac from Captain Martell's grandson, Thierry Firino-Martell, to celebrate the veteran's enduring comradeship and bravery.
