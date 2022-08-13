Shropshire's NHS health and care system declares critical incident
A county's whole NHS health and care system has declared a critical incident due to "continued and unprecedented pressures" on services.
NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said a range of issues were causing extended waiting times to access hospital beds.
Its hospitals were seeing "significant levels of Covid-19" alongside a high number of patients seeking help for other conditions, it said.
Some non-urgent operations would be postponed as a result, the group added.
"Our aim is to prioritise patients with the highest level of need and ensure that we continue to be able to manage emergency care," a spokesman for the integrated care system said.
However, anyone not contacted directly about an operation being postponed should attend their appointment as usual, he said.
"We regret that it has been necessary to take this step, but it is important that we focus on patients needing urgent and emergency care as a priority," he added.
Services been hit by difficulties in discharging patients due to a "lack of capacity" across the care sector. Also, staff absences due to Covid have been causing a "significant strain" on the system, said health bosses.
The warning follows several critical incidents at hospitals in the county. In July, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said it was working to manage exceptional pressures.
Ambulance services across the country have also reported being under intense pressure, with staff facing a record number of callouts.
The NHS in Shropshire said people could help in a number of ways, including only calling 999 or attending A&E departments for "serious accidents and genuine emergencies".
Patients were also asked to use urgent care centres at the Princess Royal Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and four minor injury units.
People can also use its mental healthcare crisis helpline for urgent support and speak to pharmacists for advice on minor health concerns.
