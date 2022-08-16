Three arrested after teen stabbed in Oswestry park
- Published
A teenager has been stabbed in a park in Shropshire.
The 17-year-old was attacked on the Brynhafod playing field near Welsh Walls in Oswestry in the early hours of Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.
He was seriously injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
Two males from Oswestry, aged 18 and 16, and a 19-year-old woman from Shrewsbury have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.
Det Insp Rich Davies urged anyone with information to contact the force.
"We are confident there is no ongoing risk to the wider public," he said.
"We remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called to reports of a stabbing at 00:59 BST.
