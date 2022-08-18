Visitors numbers down at heat-stricken Shrewsbury flower show
- Published
Visitor numbers were down at Shrewsbury Flower Show, the first time the event was held because of the pandemic.
An amber extreme heat warning led to the cancellation of the firework show, the Red Arrows and RAF Hurricane also pulled out and a rail strike was held on the Saturday.
Organisers had already spoken about the hit by the rising cost of marquees and a shortage of labour.
Chairman Maelor Owen said they had budgeted for a loss.
The process of preparing for next year's event had begun, he said.
"I think the weather was the biggest. It was just too hot," Mr Owen said.
"We put a large number of canopies up, we put a large number of tents up so people could go and cool down in them.
"The marquees were big so we did what we could to accommodate everybody."
The show, which originated in 1875, filled the 29-acre Quarry Park on 12 and 13 August.
Ticket prices rose to £30 for a day ticket up from £25 in 2019.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk