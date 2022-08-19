Becky Hill welcomes having family at Camp Bestival Shropshire
Chart star Becky Hill said it was "nice" to have family members with her as she prepared to perform at the first Camp Bestival Shropshire.
The event is being held at Weston Park on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border as a "sister" event to its usual Dorset home.
The singer, from Bewdley, Worcestershire, was headlining on Friday night.
The event also features performances from Fatboy Slim and Self Esteem.
Asked how she felt to be back in the West Midlands performing, she said it was "amazing".
"I've just had my big sister and my two little nieces here causing absolute carnage back stage," she said.
"I just actually managed to go out into the crowd and take up some of the festival atmosphere with my little girls, which is so beautiful just to see them running around [at] their first festival.
"It's hard to see family, so it's nice to have them at a local festival like this."
'Loved it'
The festival is taking place three weeks after Camp Bestival Dorset.
"It's so beautiful that it's been brought over to the West Midlands, because I think we need a lot more festivals over this way," Hill said.
Asked beforehand how she felt about headlining, she said she headlined Camp Bestival last year and "absolutely loved it".
She added: "This year.. it feels a bit more like a headline show as well. I think Camp Bestival was like the first gig back last year.
"So it's nice to kind of come back to it with my dancers and my singers and I've got a couple of stage props as well this time round."
More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for the weekend.
Rag 'n' Bone Man and Hill are headlining with The Proclaimers, EMF and Heather Small.
Hill stated she had missed family "very, very dearly" as she is in the middle of an Ibiza Rocks residency, from Mondays to Wednesday, with festival performances at the weekend.
"This is what dreams are made of and this is all part of the job, so wouldn't have it any other way," she said.
