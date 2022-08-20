In pictures: Camp Bestival in Shropshire 2022
Thousands of people have been enjoying Camp Bestival in Shropshire.
Gok Wan, Becky Hill, Scouting For Girls and Jodie Harsh were among the famous faces to make an appearance.
The festival is being held at Weston Park on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border as a sister event to its usual Dorset home.
It is the first time the festival has been held in the Midlands. Here are some of the most striking images from the action on Friday.
